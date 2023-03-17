Michael J. Malecek Sells 15,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PRTA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,695. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

