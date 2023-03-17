Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of MU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.91. 14,007,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,626,010. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,097,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,049,000 after buying an additional 76,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

