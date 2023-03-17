MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 4.2 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $423.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,354 shares of company stock worth $287,943. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 107.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

