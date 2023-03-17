Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 175,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.