Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,481,000 after acquiring an additional 692,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after buying an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,869. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

