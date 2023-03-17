Moonbeam 1-Day Volume Hits $10.09 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $253.62 million and $10.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000824 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 598,321,841 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.