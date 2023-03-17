Morgan Stanley Lowers Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $2.50

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE LUMN opened at $2.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,655,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32,449.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,525,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,324,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,775,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
