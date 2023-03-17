Morguard (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $103.45

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$103.45 and last traded at C$103.45, with a volume of 7092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$109.80.

Morguard Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$114.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Morguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Morguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

