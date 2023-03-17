Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 415,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 688,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 409,506 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 191,639 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 282,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 464,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

