Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 415,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.02 million, a P/E ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.