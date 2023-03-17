Mullen Group’s (MTL) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTLGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$18.50 price objective on Mullen Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$14.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.54. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.37%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

