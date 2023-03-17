Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Navient Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,079. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Navient by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

See Also

