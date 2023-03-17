nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.55.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $93,579.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after purchasing an additional 733,676 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of nCino by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of nCino by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

