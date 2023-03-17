NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 1-Day Volume Hits $118.25 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00008042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $118.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00065915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00048345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00020816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.00519176 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $91,078,662.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

