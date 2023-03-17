Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 1,121,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $31,452.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

