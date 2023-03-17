NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Trimmed by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 4,495,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,561,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

