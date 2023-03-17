Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$9.69 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

