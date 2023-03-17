NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $200.30

NFT (NFT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $761,405.11 and $200.30 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00027446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031633 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00021122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208518 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,845.91 or 1.00087483 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02009992 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.