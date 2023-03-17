Norway Savings Bank Acquires 190 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

