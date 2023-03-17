Norway Savings Bank Buys 6,095 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4,227.3% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 69,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 408,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,879. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $62.22 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.14.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

