Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,076. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

