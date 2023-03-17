Norway Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $5.58 on Friday, reaching $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,076. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caterpillar (CAT)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.