Norway Savings Bank Has $1.40 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,137. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

