Norway Savings Bank Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.2% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.93. The stock had a trading volume of 600,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

