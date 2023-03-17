Norway Savings Bank Has $479,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,243,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,608. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

