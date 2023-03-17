Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 424,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

