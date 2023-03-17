Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,641. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.