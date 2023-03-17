Norway Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,945 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after buying an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 517,988 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,641. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
