Norway Savings Bank Purchases 8,230 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank owned 0.53% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JSCP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $47.99.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

