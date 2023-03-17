Norway Savings Bank Purchases 839 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $5.59 on Friday, hitting $237.27. 556,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,812. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.