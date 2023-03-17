Norway Savings Bank Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.83. The company had a trading volume of 998,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

