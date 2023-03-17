NuCypher (NU) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $103.91 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

