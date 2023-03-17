Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 7.6% in February

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $11.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.