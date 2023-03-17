Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Up 7.6% in February

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $11.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,623. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.93.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.