Odeon Capital Group Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.15.

Comerica Trading Up 6.2 %

Comerica stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Comerica has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $97.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

