Oppenheimer Cuts Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $13.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Cellectis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $197,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

Further Reading

