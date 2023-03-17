Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,563 shares of company stock worth $8,637,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

