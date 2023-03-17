Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:THGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

TH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 4,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,256.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $68,074.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,104 shares in the company, valued at $533,256.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,563 shares of company stock worth $8,637,257 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

