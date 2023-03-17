Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Oragenics has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

