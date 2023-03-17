Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
NYSE:OGEN opened at $3.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64. Oragenics has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.41.
About Oragenics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.