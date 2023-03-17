PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

