PacWest Bancorp’s (PACW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PACW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

