Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Palomar Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 434,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
