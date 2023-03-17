Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Palomar Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 434,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Palomar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

