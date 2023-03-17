Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Sells $297,813.10 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.94. The company had a trading volume of 641,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,750. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

