Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Sells $221,825.00 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $221,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,186.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $180.51. The stock had a trading volume of 859,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,116. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day moving average of $214.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

