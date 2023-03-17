PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

PBF stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy



PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

