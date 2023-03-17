Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.93) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

LON TCAP opened at GBX 166.90 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.14. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100.85 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.20 ($2.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,086.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44.

TP ICAP Group Increases Dividend

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.