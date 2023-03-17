Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their sell rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.50) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.50) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.72) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($17.90) to GBX 1,396 ($17.01) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.28).

PSN opened at GBX 1,247 ($15.20) on Monday. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,332 ($28.42). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 60 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,883.72%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

