Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 13,644,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,305,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

