Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 11,900 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 5,338.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.26. 433,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 234.94 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $751,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,738,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $751,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,397 shares in the company, valued at $53,738,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,415 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,600. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

