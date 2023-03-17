Polianta Ltd Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citigroup Stock Performance

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,041,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,407,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

