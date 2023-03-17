Polymesh (POLYX) Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Polymesh has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $92.02 million and $12.91 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 736,068,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 735,833,227.554432 with 603,465,630.104285 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16659934 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $3,599,525.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

