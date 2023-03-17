PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $864,109.08

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $864,109.08 and $17.64 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012624 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,217,932 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.