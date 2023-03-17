Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.18 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

