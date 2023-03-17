Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Options Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.21 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

