Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.9 %
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
