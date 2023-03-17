Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after buying an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.